As the Quad Cities welcomes new refugees and immigrants, the business community prepares to embrace them with new job opportunities, a news release says.

Employers will have the opportunity to expand their workforce by connecting with job seekers at a Refugee and Immigrant Job Fair from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Scott Community College Urban Campus – Community Room, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

More than 32 employers will offer applications and interviews for open positions in their facilities. There will also be community resources available to assist with interpreting, job training opportunities, transportation, child care, education, housing and more.

“This event will connect refugees, newcomers to our community, with quality employers who need dedicated employees and with resources to help them begin a new life here in the Quad-Cities,” said Edgar Ramirez, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The event is hosted in partnership with Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, IowaWORKS, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and World Relief. For more information, email Ramirez at eramire@dhs.state.ia.us.