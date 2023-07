Regal Moline closed its doors for good Thursday night.

Regal Moline closed its doors on Thursday. (photo by Mike Colón)

Although Local 4 News doesn’t know why this particular theater is shutting down, the parent company Cineworld declared bankruptcy about five months ago.

Movie goers told Local 4 News that Thursday was sentimental because they have visited the theater since they were young.

According to the Cinema Treasures website, the theater, formerly known as Great Escape, opened May 27, 2005, and was taken over by Regal in 2012.