The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) announced Tuesday awards of more than $1.5 million for the spring 2023 grant cycle.

Several representatives spoke of the value and impact these awards will have for their organizations:

Rachael Mullins, President & CEO, Putnam Museum and Science Center – $50,000 (final installment of $250,000 total commitment), Putnam Reimagined

Ron DeArmond, CEO, Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization – $16,837, Service Dogs for Scott County Veterans

Corporal Austin Ryckeghem, Davenport Police Department – $16,025, Stop Sticks for Davenport Police

Karen VanDeCasteele, President, Humble Dwellings – $32,806, A Good Night’s Rest–New Beds for a New Beginning

The Authority received a total of 85 requests for funding totaling $3,557,607.

A total of $1,547,723 was awarded to 48 projects benefiting residents of Scott County.

This brings SCRA funding since 1991 to $97,198,204 for the benefit of people and organizations in the Quad Cities community.

Spring 2023 grant recipients:

The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) is a non-profit corporation that provides funding to educational institutions, government/civic and not-for profit organizations through a grant process. These funds are generated from gaming receipts received through the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. The Scott County Regional Authority mission is to serve the needs of the residents of Scott County, Iowa.