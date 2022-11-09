The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army.

RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one for $100,000 to the Figge Art Museum for a lighting project and one in the amount of $1 million paid over five years to the City of Bettendorf for the Splash Landing project. Both of these grant awards are still contingent on final funding and confirmed viability. The Figge is waiting for confirmation from Destination Iowa for funding and the City of Bettendorf is waiting on final project bids.

Other grant amounts include $100,000 to Ballet Quad Cities for a new building, $150,000 to the Friends of the Davenport Public Library for Vibrant Early Learning Spaces at Your Library, $100,000 to Junior Achievement of the Heartland for a JA Inspiration Center and $100,000 to help expand Nahant Marsh.