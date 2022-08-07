Registration is now underway for the 51st annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk. This year’s walk takes place on October 2 and the route will be about 2.5 miles over the new I-74 bridge from Moline to Bettendorf and back.

Material pickups will be at the group’s open houses on Thursday, August 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Illinois open house will be at First Lutheran Church, 1230 Fifth Avenue in Moline and the Iowa open house will be at The Center, 1411 Brady Street in Davenport.

Team captains can click here to find resources and videos on promoting walks, motivating teams and raising awareness of the CROP Walk. Walkers can click here to learn more and to register for this year’s walk.

The CROP Project began in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to people in post-World War II Europe and Asia who were rebuilding their lives. The first CROP Hunger Walks took place in Bismarck, ND in 1969 and York, PA in1970. Since then, CROP Hunger Walk events have been held in hundreds of communities across the country and have raised millions of dollars to eliminate hunger and poverty.