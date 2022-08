UnityPoint Health – Trinity continues its commitment to healthier hearts with the upcoming Heart to Heart Community Education Series event. The free inperson event is taught directly by experts to help explain easy ways to live a more heart-healthy life.

Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “ABCDs of Preventing Heart Disease” on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library in Bettendorf.

“Embracing a heart healthy lifestyle goes a long way in preventing heart disease,” says Singh. “You are never too old or too young to start taking care of your heart. This series helps us communicate just how easy it can be to take those steps in the right direction.”

Heart to Heart is an ongoing free community educational series to help improve heart health in the Quad Cities. The series offers information about heart disease prevention and treatment as well as ways to live more heart healthy.

The library is at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

The event is free but limited seats are available. Register here. The event is free because of donors to Trinity Health Foundation.