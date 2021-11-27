Register here for Deere-Wiman House Christmas event

The community is invited to a free Christmas celebration at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., Moline.

At Deere-Wiman House event, a free timed-entry ticket system will be used for guests to tour the house in early December.

The number of tickets available is limited to 30 per half hour, so ordering early is suggested to secure a spot. There is a half hour window in which to arrive for an allotted time slot. Once a visitor has started a self-guided tour of the first and second floors, they may stay as long as they like.

Select a date and an entry time, print out your registration confirmation, and present it at the door. Hours are:

Friday, Dec. 3: 2:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: 2:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: Noon-3:30 p.m.

The 1872 Deere-Wiman House, home of John Deere’s son, Charles, will be adorned with festive Victorian-era decorations for guests to view at their leisure.

Traditionally, the event has included a workshop to make holiday ornaments. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, that will not be offered this year. Instead, visitors will be given a gift bag of materials and instructions to take home to make an ornament to commemorate their visit.

In the Deere-Wiman Carriage House, children can select a book from Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House.

Visit here to select an entry date and time, then print your registration for confirmation at the door.



