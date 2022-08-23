Registration is now underway for Community Garage Sale Days in Rock Falls and Sterling. The dates for this year’s sales are September 23-25 and regularly draw crowds of thousands to the area. Registration is $10 to get a sale listed on the map that’s distributed to shoppers for free. Registered participants will also receive two signs and can upgrade their ad to a featured ad that lists their items for an additional $10.

Registering is a great way to support the community, as all registration fees are used for community projects and free events like Summer Splash, Hometown Holidays and the Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat. Registrations are being accepted at the Rock Falls Chamber and Rock Falls Library for $10 through September 11. There is a $5 late fee for registrations received between September 12-18.

“This event is a local and regional phenomenon,” says Bethany Bland, President/CEO. “People are attracted to bargains, and we begin getting calls for the sale dates over six months ahead of time. People take time off of work, traveling to our area, gather friends and family, and make plans to be a part of the event. This event generates a lot of activity in our community.”

“The garage sales are not only good for people buying and selling, but local businesses also reap great rewards,” says Bland. “Shoppers fill up their gas tanks and grab a bite to eat right here in our town. Several businesses have reported needing extra staff during the Garage Sale Days. Once the sales are over, sellers have a pocket full of cash. They are inclined to order a pizza after a hard day’s work. They also have extra cash to spend on home projects, school supplies, or new furniture.”

