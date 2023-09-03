Ghosts and goblins, give out a shriek! Registration is now open for the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!

The Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m., with lineup from 5:00-6:000 p.m., and due to the construction of The Landing, the parade will begin at the intersection of 18th St. and Spruce Hills Dr. From there, the groovy ghouls will groove along Spruce Hills Dr., turn right on Middle Rd., turn right onto 18th St. and finish at the Family Museum/Faye’s Field Parking Lot, located at 2900 Learning Campus Dr.

To register, click here or pick up an entry form at Bettendorf City Hall, located at 1609 State St. But hurry; registration ends October 23 or when all spots are filled.

For more information, click here.