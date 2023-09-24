Registration is underway for an annual fundraiser that aims to end world hunger.

The 52nd Annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday, October 1st. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the walk starts at 2 p.m. Both the registration and walk begin at the Caxton Building parking lot, 1701 River Drive in Moline. Walkers will start the event heading east on the sidewalk along River Drive to the base of the I-74 bridge. They will move to the pedestrian path portion of the bridge, walk across to Bettendorf, turn around and walk back to the Caxton Building.

CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk fundraising events that take place in cities and towns across the U.S. They were developed to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization working to end world hunger with equitable and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. After the CROP Hunger Walk ends, 25% of the funds raised stay in the host community to support local hunger fighting efforts. This year, these Quad City agencies will receive funds.

Bethany for Children & Families

River Bend Foodbank

Christian Care, Rock Island

Humility Homes and Services

Meal Service of Scott County

Expanded Food & Nutrition Program

The Crop Project started in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to farmers in post-World War II Europe and Asia. The first CROP Hunger Walks took place in Bismarck, North Dakota in 1969 and in York, Pennsylvania in 1970. CROP Hunger Walk events have been held in hundreds of communities across the country, raising millions of dollars to end hunger and poverty. Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ending hunger is possible in our lifetime.

Click here to register for the Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk. Walkers can create a team and invite others to join, sign up with an existing team or donate to anyone who is already registered with Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk. Email Jennifer Robb at jennarobb0430@yahoo.com or call (563) 271-8872 for more information.