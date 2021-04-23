Registration open for Henry and Stark County COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management is having a first dose Moderna COVID-19 drive thru vaccine clinic on Friday, April 30.

The clinic will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus at 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva.

Online registration is now open here for anyone 18 years or older that live or work in Henry and Stark Counties and have not yet been vaccinated. Once registered for the clinic, participants will now see a confirmation page and no longer receive a confirming email.

Those that do not have access to the internet or are Spanish speaking can register by phone at 309-852-7242 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number of registrations is limited and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Registered participants need to bring a valid Government I.D, and are asked not to arrive early as there are enough vaccines for each time slot.

Questions and cancellations can be sent via email.