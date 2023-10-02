Registration is open now for assault weapon permits under a new Illinois law.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale and possession of assault weapons, attachments and high-capacity magazines, but owners who already have those weapons need to register those weapons. Those owners need to go online and submit an endorsement affidavit through their firearm owner’s ID card account before New Year’s Day. Applicants will need to provide email address, driver’s license or State ID and FOID card.

For more information, or to apply, click here.