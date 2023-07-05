Tee times and sponsorships are now available for the 2023 UnityPoint Health Cup golf outing on Friday, September 8, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. All proceeds will benefit the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center in Moline, which offers patients and their families a full range of cancer services, including prevention, early detection and the latest treatments and clinical trials. TPC Deere Run is located at 3100 Heather Knoll in Silvis.

The Trinity Cancer Center has seen substantial growth since 2020. Patient visits increased by 36.4% in just one year and within 10 years, cancer is expected to top heart disease as the leading cause of death in the U.S. “Due to the growing demand for cancer care services, we need to hire more physicians and expand our facilities to help meet our patients’ needs and ensure access to world-class care right here at home,” said Tricia Fisher, MS, director of oncology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Cancer Center. “Community support for the UnityPoint Health Cup enables us to serve even more people through our programs and services and make sure no one has to travel far for care.”

The Health Cup begins with a morning shotgun at 7 a.m. and an afternoon shotgun takes place at 12:45 p.m. Click here for more information or register online. Golfers can also contact Sharon Nash at (563) 742-7610 or email Sharon.Nash@unitypoint.org. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages all day, a golfer gift and a 19th hole celebration starting at 5 p.m. with senior leaders from Trinity and Trinity Health Foundation.

For over 20 years, the UnityPoint Health Cup has supported UnityPoint Health – Trinity by generating over $2 million for groundbreaking technology, treatments and services at Trinity hospitals. For more information on the golf outing or the Trinity Health Foundation, click here.