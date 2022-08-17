Rehearsals for the Galesburg Community Chorus’ 77th season start on August 29 from 7-9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Prairie Street in Galesburg. Everyone is welcome to join and no auditions are necessary. Dues are $10 per semester and music fees are $5 per semester. Students are not required to pay dues.

The first concert of the season takes place on November 19 at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 64 E. Water Street in Galesburg. It will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, for chorus and orchestra, and Benjamin Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb”, for chorus and organ.

“Both of these works are fantastic and are so different from each other. The Vivaldi is a masterpiece of the Baroque era and one of the best-known and loved choral works ever written. It is filled with vibrant rhythms, catchy melodies, and infectious energy. And the Britten, written in the 20th century, is quirky and playful, and sometimes dark and dramatic. We are very excited to be singing and performing this music,” says Dr. Tim Pahel, director.

For more information on the chorus, email Dr. Pahel at tpahel@monm.edu.