Visit Quad Cities will celebrate the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center, 102 S. Harrison St., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The public is invited to stop by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, shop for QC swag, and listen to Quad Cities resident DJ K Yung of SiriusXM FLY Channel 47. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, will give remarks at 3:30 p.m.

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

“Visitor experience is a pillar for Visit Quad Cities and how visitors and residents engage with us either through our digital platforms or through face-to-face connection is important to our regional destination’s future,” Herrell said in a Tuesday release. “The pandemic significantly upended plans and the adequate resources we have for how we want to address this goal with our destination centers, but we are making progress and we look forward to bringing Union Station online.

“We also have every intention to re-open and have a presence in Rock Island, which we are excited about that future possibility.”

Reopening the Union Station Destination Center with new design elements by Edwards Creative is the first phase of the transformation. Changes include new outdoor signage, a new desk complete with river rocks, repurposed station benches that now display shelves for QC merchandise, and an interactive wall that includes a dry erase space for visitors to leave favorite recommendations, testimonials, staff-led suggestions, etc. and a video wall component.

New technology includes charging cubes for phones/laptops and the Idea Lab that is prepared for community meetings with new A/V such as a projector, screen, smart TV, and conference phone.

The Destination Centers in downtown Davenport and Moline (1601 River Drive) provide places for in-person assistance on the QC experience. Both locations also offer free bike rentals in-season. Visit Quad Cities is also working to open its Destination Center in downtown Rock Island on 17th Street.