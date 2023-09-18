Every year, tens of thousands of people receive a cancer diagnosis and thousands die from the disease. That’s why the American Cancer Society celebrates and remembers these patients every year with Relay for Life.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Quad Cities takes place indoors on Saturday, September 23 from 5-10 p.m. at Christ the King Church Believers Together Center, 3209 60th Street in Moline. The event’s goal is to celebrate survivors and remember those who died from cancer.

In 2023, about 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to happen in the U.S. and over 74,580 and 20,460 cases are expected to be diagnosed in Illinois and Iowa, respectively. Cancer is the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said co-chair Vicki Jones. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

The schedule for the evening includes:

Survivor Dinner from 5-6 p.m. (Reservations are required)

Opening Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Luminary Ceremony will begin approximately 8:45pm

Luminarias will be available for $10 per bag and baskets will be raffled off to raise more funds for the organization.

Funds raised annually by over 250,000 Relay participants nationwide help support the American Cancer Society by funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocacy for cancer patients and their families and offering essential services throughout their cancer journey.

To learn more about Relay for Life and to register for the Survivor Dinner, click here.