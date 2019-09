This years Relay for Life will go on, rain or shine.

The 25th annual event is being moved to the Bettendorf Middle school gym, 2030 Middle Road. It’s taking place from 4-9pm.

Relay for Life raises money for the American Cancer Society. It’s free and open to the public.

The event includes a Survivor Ceremony at 6pm and a Luminaria at 8pm.

There’s also a silent auction, a DJ, food and baked goods for sale.