Relief coming for Moline restaurants forced to close indoor dining

The mayor of Moline issued an executive order Thursday to help businesses affected by the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri says, her order makes $5,000 available to Moline businesses losing money because they can’t offer indoor dining.

A total of $300,000 are available in the grants.

The order is active until Moline City Council votes next Tuesday night to either stop or continue the funding.

Local 4 also spoke to the owner of El Mariachi restaurant in Moline about how the mitigations are affecting them.

