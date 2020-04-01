Relief fund launched for Illinois artists and art organizations

In response to the impact of coronavirus pandemic, a relief fund dedicated towards helping the arts community in Illinois was launched on Wednesday.

Arts For Illinois Relief Fund, which has already raised $4 million, will provide financial assistance to workers and organizations of the creative industries. This includes- artists, artisans, stage and production members, part-time cultural workers, and large to small arts organizations in all disciplines.

Gov. Pritzker made the announcement during Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Individuals are encouraged to apply for a one-time grant for $1500 which will be given to applicants selected, based on a lottery system. Same applies for arts organizations grants which are based on a combination of need and lost revenue from the crisis.

The fund is part of the Arts for Illinois, a collaboration among the city of Chicago, State of Illinois, and the philanthropic community.

The collaboration has also introduced an online platform featuring creative works of Illinois performers, singers, poets, painters, writers etc.

More information can be found here.