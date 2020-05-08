Religious leaders have seen more people going to them for comfort during pandemic

Some churches in Iowa are starting to open back up for Sunday service while others have decided to continue using social media

Today is the National Day of Prayer and religious leaders have seen more people coming to them for comfort during these difficult time.

Tiffany McClure is the Pastor at Our Savior United Presbyterain Church in Le Clarie and said she has seen more people turn to their faith during these times.

“Right now I think people have been reaching out to the church more than ever before alot of people who are not part of a church or a faith family have been calling asking for prayer asking what they can do asking for advice,” said McClure. “I’ve had people reach out to me either through email or through phone calls.”

Father Jason Bowden is the Vicar at Saint Mark’s in Silvis and their goal as religious leaders to help people keep their faith alive

“The important thing for the clergy and the leaders of church congregations is to remind their people of where our true voice comes from and that’s from God,” said Bowden. “In our line of business if you will we’re always looking for oppurtunities to speard the truth and to have people come to us and ask us those essencial questions if you will with puts us in essencial role in spreading that peace that only God can bring.”

Like many others both churches are hosting their services online,