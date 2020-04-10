Religious leaders turn to technology to worship during coronavirus pandemic

Worshipers are still finding ways to come together while social distancing this Holy Week.

Today marks the second night of Passover, and Maundy Thursday.

Coronavirus concerns and stay-at-home orders have made worship services turn to the digital realm.

Bradley Furch, pastor at Immanuel Lutheran church says that traditionally, Maundy Thursday communion would be taken this evening, but instead it took place online.

“Some have asked me to come to their house,” Furch said. “But for the most part members are coming here, as opposed to me coming into their homes. So members are either stopping by, or calling and setting up a time. I have been encouraging that.”

Rebecca Kushner, rabbi for the Congregation Beth Israel, says that she’s spent two weeks trying to find a way to hold Passover Seders over Zoom. She says one of the issues she had to tackle was, how to follow along with each other in singing.

“I have different sound files, I have different little video clips,” Kushner said. “And I just say ok, just mute yourselves, I’ll put on the video clip, and you can sing along. It’s a different experience, but yet, we checked in with everybody, and just being able to communicate is the next best thing to being there.”

“Take a little time to reflect on what this weekend means, for Christians and for Jews and for all people of different faiths,” Lamar Buckelew, a member at Immanuel Lutheran said.

Furch and Kushner say, they hope people don’t lose their sense of community during this time.