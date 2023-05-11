Relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal

Trae Harris

The Rock Island Arsenal bid farewell to a senior enlisted soldier in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The First Army held a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for Command Sergeant Major John McDwyer.

McDwyer has been in the position since September 2020.

He has been leading soliders for more than 40 years.

“Tell the story of our incredible Army Reserve and our Army National Guard soldiers and what they do,” McDwyer said. “And you know, I really think that the American people. If they actually knew everything that we do for them and have done for them since the Army began, it would be a lot easier with our recruiting.”

Command Sergeant Major Christopher Prosser will assume the duties later this summer.