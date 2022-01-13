Remains found along bank of Mississippi River still unidentified

Remains found Dec. 22, 2021, in the 16200 block of 78th Avenue West Andalusia, Rock Island, still have not been identified.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit investigated the remains, which were found along the bank of the Mississippi River, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 5, the remains were examined at the Illinois State Museum, Research and Collection Center, in Springfield.

The unidentified woman was 25 to 45 years old, 5’2″ to 5’6″ inches tall, with ancestry characteristics of Caucasian/Black, the release says.

The investigation continues. Officials ask anyone with information about missing people who match the description to contact the sheriff’s office at 309-558-3827.