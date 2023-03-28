The human remains at the center of a death-involved case in Maquon, Ill. have finally been identified.

According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the remains that were found in the 100 block of East Third Street have been identified as those of Richard R. Young, age 71, of Maquon, a former police chief for the town. Young’s family has been notified.

Richard Young (contributed photo)

Marcy Oglesby, age 50 of Maquon, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She faces charges including murder, attempted murder and concealment of a death. Knox County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeremy Moore testified in a February hearing that Oglesby had reportedly been in a relationship with Young.

The case is still ongoing and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 345-3733.