Remains of man missing since 2020 identified

Remains found in July in Muscatine have been identified as a Blue Grass man who has been missing since July 2020.

The remains were examined by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa, and have been identified as Paul Merrill Campbell, 51 when he went missing.

The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Wiggins Road in Muscatine shortly after 1 p.m. July 7 for human remains found, says a news release from the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Surveyors performing work near the Mississippi River levee found the remains. The medical examiner’s office consulted with an anthropologist at the University of Iowa to determine the remains were “non-ancient,” the release says.

Radiograph images were used to establish a positive identification.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, University of Iowa Decedent Care Center, University of Iowa Anthropology Department, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and Dr. Heather Garvin, forensic anthropologist, were involved in the investigation.

“Our office and staff send our deepest condolences to Mr. Campbell’s friends and family. Please keep the Campbell family in your thoughts as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” the release says.

According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network Facebook page, Paul Campbell was last seen around 11 p.m. the night he went missing when he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River west bound (coming from the Illinois side and going to the Iowa side.)

He was coming home after driving for Lyft and Uber. The last ride he gave on Uber was at 10:53 p.m. that night, the site says. His vehicle, cellphone and wallet were recovered at the scene.