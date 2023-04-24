The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body recovered from the Iowa River on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as Cristian Martinez of Muscatine.

Martinez’s cause of death remains under investigation and is pending results from an autopsy, according to a Monday release from the Iowa City Public Safety Department. No other information is available at this time.

Cristian Martinez

Martinez’s body was found in the river near Napoleon Park in Iowa City. Martinez, 20, was last seen alive on Saturday, April 15, in an alley behind a bar in Iowa City.

Anyone experiencing difficulty with this tragic event is encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to be connected with a crisis counselor. You may also chat with a crisis counselor 24 hours day, seven days a week at 988lifeline.org/chat.