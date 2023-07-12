The remains of a 62-year-old Sterling man were recovered from the site of a Sterling building fire, a news release says.

At 2:24 a.m. July 7, the Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, and CGH EMS responded to a reported structure fire at 406 E. 3rd St., Sterling.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya’s remains were recovered from the scene, the release says. He was transported to CGH for an autopsy.

One person is presumed dead and another is hospitalized after a fire Friday in Sterling. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

Kimberly Johnson, another resident of the building, remains in critical but stable condition in the Critical Care Unit at St. Anthony in Rockford. She remains intubated at this time, the release says

The City of Sterling and its partners have a heartfelt commitment to conducting the highest quality investigation “to get the best answers for all the victims and their families,” the release says.

The Investigative Team, consisting of the Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team, anticipates they will conclude the on-scene portion of the investigation by the end of the week and turn the scene over to local authorities and ultimately the property owners. The ATF will continue its investigation off-site before releasing its findings.

The release says that the team will continue to evaluate the building and have taken some portions down as the investigation allows. The city will use structural engineers to evaluate the neighboring buildings and coordinate with the appropriate insurance companies to repair or demolish all affected structures.

Because of the ongoing investigation, East 3rd Street (Route 2) will remain closed from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue to avoid traffic disruptions and prevent large trucks from being trapped on East 3rd because of restricted turning options between 1st Ave and 4th Avenue.

Local traffic still can access East 3rd Street businesses on the north-south avenues from 2nd Street. Truck traffic must access Route 2 via Route 40 and Lynn Boulevard. “Barring unforeseen complications, the City anticipates opening at least one lane of Route 2 at the end of the week,” the release says.