Remarkable Woman; Diana Eagen

They say family is the heart of a home.

This week’s Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities nominee lives by that motto every day.

Diana Eagan was nominated by her children from Rock Falls.

The 73 year old grandmother was a single mom.

She raised four children and is now helping to raise eight grandkids.

Diana’s morning starts at 3 a.m. She works out and then she gets all her grandkids ready for school. Once she’s finished chauffeuring the grandchildren, dropping each child off at school, Diana gets ready for work. She provides beauty services for free. Diana has been a hair stylist for more than 50 years.

“She has this little to go beauty shop case. She goes up to the nursing home hospital and does their hair. She doesn’t charge them anything. She just wants to make them feel better because they’re sick,” said Andrea Dornacher. Dornacher is Diana’s daughter. She nominated Diana for the Remarkable Women contest.

At 73 years young, Diana could be sitting back and relaxing, but right after lunch, Diana is back in her car picking up all the grandkids from school.

“She’s usually done at 7 or 8 at night. She goes to sleep and wakes up and does it all over again, said Dornacher.

“Like you said, your main mission in life is to raise your children and be proud of them. I’m proud of every one of them,” said Diana.