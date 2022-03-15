According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 70% of firefighters in the United States are volunteers. Meet a a mom who is a volunteer firefighter and full-time student, all while working a 9-5 job. Angie Nelson is this week’s nominee as a Remarkable Woman of the Quad Cities.

Girl Scout troop leader Angie Nelson wears many hats. She’s a volunteer firefighter in Sherrard. She has a full-time job as the Executive Director of the Epilepsy Advocacy Network in Moline. The mom of two is also a full-time student.

Throughout the country, the number of volunteer firefighters is on the decline. Angie has been a volunteer for years. Her desire to give back is the reason she’s in school right now to become an EMT. Angie gets through the tough times by leaning on her family, her husband of 18 years, who is also a volunteer firefighter, and her 2 girls.