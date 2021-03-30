Remarkable Women: Connie Moreno

It’s a documentary about the reality of growing up poor in the Quad Cities. It’s a movie told by children.

What is life really like for children worried about where they’ll get their next meal or wondering why they don’t they have a place to call home.

“When I found out it was filmed in the Quad Cities, I was aghast,” Connie Moreno said.

The documentary “Frontlines” is the reason Moreno stepped forward.

She could be retired, sitting back and spending a lot of time with her own family.

Instead, she spends countless hours every week volunteering to run a clothing center on LeClaire Street in Davenport.

The mission is simple: Provide free clothes to anyone who needs it.

“The need is great,” Moreno said. “There’s a lot of people living in homeless shelters. It was families living in the shelters, families on the videotape.”

Minnie’s Maison is a small boutique — less than a thousand square feet — and it’s bursting at the seams with free clothes.

“We would have 40-50 people through the clothing center in 3 hours, 2 hours,” said volunteer Carolyn Bates.

That was before the pandemic.

In fact, this small clothing center provided free clothes to more than 8,000 people in 2019.

“The need is still there,” Bates said. “The need has increased. It’s a lot of work but even moreso when COVID hit.”

COVID-19 has changed how people looking for free clothes can shop.

Before the pandemic, this boutique-style clothing center was set up as a one-of-a-kind shopping spree.

Now the volunteers pick out the styles and pack up the free clothes.

“It’s curbside,” Moreno said. “We still are fulfilling a need. Our numbers have dropped significantly.”

“With COVID we have had to scale back and she came up with a way to still get clothes out to people and protect our volunteers who are high risk or taking care of high risk people,” Bates said.

It takes a lot of dedication, but for Connie this is a mission — a calling — and not a job.