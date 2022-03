March is Women’s History Month, and Local 4 continues to recognize women who go above and beyond to help the community. This week’s nominee for Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities is a CEO, volunteer, wife and mom. Serving her community and the entire QCA is a lofty mission, but it’s a mission she embraces. This week, Ann Sterling introduces us to Lynsey Engels.

