Local 4 News is proud to honor remarkable women in our community, and Ann Sterling introduced us to Melinda Smith-Pace – a wife, mother and grandmother who wears many hats in her family and community and doesn’t earn a paycheck for any of her jobs. She is this week’s Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities nominee.

As a mother to 3 children with special needs, you could call Melinda Smith-Pace an expert on caring for children who are differently-abled. She was instrumental in navigating change for her kids and hundreds of other students with special needs by helping to expand their educational potential. Smith-Pace also created an art show for children with special needs.

Melinda Smith-Pace is also a caregiver for her husband Michael, who was injured during a training exercise in the Army in 2005. The incident left him with leg and back injuries and major anxiety and depression. Smith-Pace became a member of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which advocates for, empowers, supports and honors military caregivers.