Remarkable Women: Rev. Linda Hunsaker

We have received dozens of entries highlighting women in the Quad Cities who lead, inspire and boost others up in our community.

This month we are highlighting four local women to be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 “Woman of the Year” award.

Here’s this week’s nomination: Reverend Linda Hunsaker.

Every Sunday, you’ll hear Hunsaker at First Christian Church in Davenport.

These days you won’t hear music echoing off the walls or see children racing to Sunday school.

Instead, Reverend Linda is delivering her sermon alone inside the church — on Facebook Live.

“She’s always been there no matter what we need,” said Liz Toll, who sent in the nomination. “She’s not just a pastor, she’s a friend, a sister.”

But it will take more than a pandemic and social distancing to stop Reverend Linda.

To her congregation, she’s known as the giver.

“Every time we’ve had a need, she’s been there,” said Toll.

“It’s the personal relationships with the church members that gives me the most joy,” Rev. Linda Hunsaker said.

When Toll was badly injured in a car accident, doctors sent her to a nursing home to recover.

“The worst part for me was missing my daughter,” Toll said.

Her daughter Chloe had to move hundreds of miles away to stay with family — until Reverend Linda came up with an idea.

“When you’re a foster family — and my husband and I were — there’s nothing to making your meals go a little further or finding space in your house to help in this time,” Hunsaker said.

Reverend Linda opened up her home to keep Chloe close to her mom.

“Chloe was with us for a good month while Liz was in the nursing home recovering,” Hunsaker said. “She just came right in and fit in wonderful.”

Reverend Linda’s reach is far greater than her church.

She also offers spiritual support to patients at Genesis East.

“Especially this year with COVID — and this is where I’m going to cry — I’ve had to sit with families as they are saying goodbye to them in ICU,” Hunsaker said.

The work right now is exhausting.

“You get to see not just this brief moment where they’re sick but you get to be a part of their life and hear their stories,” Hunsaker said. “As people we need to love one another more. We need to show people there is grace and forgiveness.”

She is a woman who truly juggles it all — a husband, children, a household, a full-time job — and still finds time to provide support to children at summer camp and hope to countless families here in the Quad Cities.

As you can see, Reverend Linda is truly making a difference in her community.

Again, she’s one of four women who were nominated for Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities — and we’re proud to announce she’s also our local winner.

Check out OurQuadCities.com now to see the stories of all of the finalists.

Our parent company, Nexstar, will donate $1,000 to the charity of Hunsaker’s choice and next month, someone will be chosen to be the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” and be given $5,000 for their charity.