It’s not just about one day or one month, it’s about what they do day-in and day-out.

Today’s nominee is a Davenport mom who has been working for 25 years every day to ensure every child finds a Christmas present underneath their tree. You can find Sugar Galloway at Chuck’s Tap on 6th street in Davenport. She’s been working at Chuck’s for 25 years.

“It’s a little hole in the wall, but this hole in the wall does wonders,” Galloway said.

It does wonders, according to many customers, because of Sugar.

Every day, 365 days a year, Sugar collects toys for the Davenport Police Department’s toy drive. Last year, she helped fill up two semis full of toys.

“I always woke up with a birthday present. I never went without. My kids didn’t either. That’s why it’s so important,” Galloway said.

“To feel like a normal kid for one day – it’s enough to show them, go to school, stay in school, get good grades, listen to your parents,” Davenport police officer Lucus Rusk said.

Rusk, along with 3 others, nominated Sugar for the Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities initiative.

“I wish a lot more people could be as giving as her,” Rusk said.

Sugar raised her family as a single mom. Years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She stayed at Chuck’s working through her treatment and today is a breast cancer survivor.

“I knew I was going to get through that. I was going to fight that through the end,” Sugar said. “I made up my mind on day one. I was running it. It wasn’t running me.”

When Sugar was 12, she saw her grandparents being shot at their farm. Her grandfather was killed, but her grandmother survived.

“It made me feel like I was put here for a reason because I wasn’t shot,” Galloway said. “I was 12. I could have been one of them, but I wasn’t.”

Sugar is taking that purpose and helping others .

“That’s what it’s about,” Sugar said. “It’s not about you or me. It’s about the kids.”