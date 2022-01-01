Remembering Dr. King at Davenport Public Library

You know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, but how much do you know about the man? Join the Davenport Public Library for a special presentation by the Friends of MLK and learn about the child, the young man, the social activist and the man that we remember as Dr. King. This program is best suited for adults.

Remembering Dr. King is Thursday, January 13, 6:30 p.m., at the Fairmount Street branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. This event is also available virtually. Either way, registration is required here.

Masks are recommended at the library. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.