Remembering Our Fallen display will return in November

The Remembering Our Fallen display is a traveling memorial that includes photos of members of the U.S. military who died after 9/11 in The War on Terror.

It will be on display all day Nov. 8-18 at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, a news release says.

There is no admission cost and the public is welcome.

All the fallen soldiers whose images are on display are from the State of Iowa. The photo memorial is a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by more than 90 fallen from Iowa who were killed in the War on Terror.

The memorial features military and personal photos of each of Iowa’s fallen heroes. For more information, visit:

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/469808910627844/

Veterans Day Recognition: https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2020/nov/RememberOurFallen.html

The memorial was displayed last year. Local painter by Donna Lapsey visited, and decided she would paint portraits of each of the soldiers and give them to the families of those soldiers.

She plans to visit on Veterans Day to deliver some of the paintings to the soldiers’ families.