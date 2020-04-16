Remembering Terry Engle: Hundreds of officers pay their respects to the fallen Police Chief

Hampton Police Chief, Terry Engle passed away after an accident while in the line of duty over the weekend. Hundreds of officers throughout Illinois came out for a procession honoring Hampton Police Chief, Terry Engle who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

30 years ago Richard Fiems hired Engle as an officer at Blackhawk College. He says he didn’t know it at the time, but it would be one of the best decisions he made in his long career.

“Terry was a good one.” Said Fiems. “He was the youngest member of the department for the longest time and there was a reason for that. I wanted to have some young members on our team and he related very very well to the students. Terry always took the time to try to see the human side of things.”

Shortly after Engle was hired, a man with a gun made his way onto the campus of Blackhawk College and it was up to Engle to stop him.

“Terry was part of the initial response and took care of that call.” Fiems said. “He personally escorted students out of the parking lot to safety and was here and was calm and was a focal point and did a fantastic job in the face of what could have been a very very ugly and horrible situation, he handled it well.”

For that effort, Fiems nominated Engle for the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Award for Valor. Engle was an icon for the Hampton Community and Fiems says he took pride in protecting them.

Jeff Ramsey, the Police Chief in East Moline worked with Engle for 15 years and he says there was nobody more committed to serving the community than Engle.

“He was a great Chief for Hampton and I know they all loved him as their Chief.” Said Ramsey. “You know he was very personable and loved to make relationships with people and just loved his job in general of protecting you know the citizens of Hampton.”