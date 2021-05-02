Remembering the law enforcement heroes who’ve sacrificed their life to serve the quad cities area

47 officers have died on the job in the history of Quad Cities Law Enforcement.

A memorial service today brought their legacy to the forefront of the minds and hearts of the area.

It started at Life-Bridge Church in Davenport and continued at the Rock Island County Justice Center.

There was prayer, scripture reading, a gun salute and tribute to those officers.



Deanna McFadden has been attending the services for several years.

“One of our elders at church is a police officer and I wanted to support hem and his family and the friends that he has that have lost family members,” said McFadden.

The service brings a lot of emotions to her.

“It’s very emotional to see the families without their fathers and without their sons and grandson, granddaughters,” said McFadden.

After the church service she went to the second part of the tribute.

“I’ve attended the police memorial before and have gone to rock island to the site there for the service also,” said McFadden.

Eric Swanson is the senior Ride Captian Patriot Guard Riders of Iowa and Illinois and said they’ve participated in the service for the past 10 years to remember those fallen officers.

“This memorial it’s a service that’s done every year and we get involved for the same reason to honor and respect them,” said Swanson.