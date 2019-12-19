Remembering the life of Bettendorf cancer victim

The loss of a Bettendorf High School graduate has the family and community remembering her life.

Mckenzie Gamble died at 21 years old Monday from ovarian cancer. The family said she was battling the disease for two years.

She was a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in human physiology. She planned to go into physical therapy.

There is a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and to help pay off Gamble’s student loan debt that the loan company will not forgive.

McKenzie’s dad David said his daughter had an infectious smile and people who met her left feeling happy, amazed and cared for.

While her dad wasn’t ready to speak on camera, he wanted people to know how much she cared for others.

She fought a two year battle with ovarian cancer and loved helping children in similar situations.

“It’s a very young age to have ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Stewart Garneau, Genesis medical oncologist. He has seen how tough this disease can be.

“Ovarian cancer is very sneaky. It can present with abdominal discomfort, bloating, change in bowel habits. Just not feeling well, lethargy, fatigue.”

He said most cancers are seen in older age groups, but it’s important to know anymore can get cancer.

“The other key is that if you have symptoms at whatever age, that you have your symptoms looked in to to ensure that you don’t have something serious,” Garneau said.

He knows the disease can be fatal, but there are treatment options.

“Treatment usually involves a very aggressive surgery and then chemotherapy or drug treatment to hopefully eliminate the cancer cell population.”

McKenzie went through years of treatment and as her GoFundMe page said she was the “epitome of a fighter and a true warrior.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here or donate through Venmo @David-Gamble-1243.