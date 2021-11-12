Remembrance tree lights up holidays in honor of lost loved ones

The Genesis Remembrance Tree will officially be lit Monday to signal the start of the holiday season and celebrate the memories of loved ones.

The Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting ceremony is Monday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf (Photos courtesy of Genesis Health System)

The holidays have always been a special time for friends and family to get together and share memories, and the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting service will include readings, music and moments of reflection to honor those who are no longer with us. The Genesis Remembrance Tree illuminates the continuing need for access to quality hospice care in the region. The tree lighting ceremony is Monday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf.

Since 2004, the Genesis Remembrance Trees have honored more than 7,000 individuals and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services. Individual “light” sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one. All proceeds will benefit Genesis Hospice Services. Additionally, Genesis Hospice has again partnered with Isabel Bloom to offer to create a limited edition ornament to help include lost loved ones and their memories as part of the holidays.

Genesis Hospice partnered with Isabel Bloom to produce this ornament.

For more information about how to honor the memory of a loved one, click here or call (563) 421-6865.