Remembrance Tree to honor memories of loved ones

Genesis Hospice invites you to honor the memories of loved ones with the Remembrance Tree.

The Genesis Remembrance Tree illuminates the continuing need for access to quality hospice care. Individual “light” sponsors can make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one. All proceeds benefit Genesis Hospice Services. Since 2004, the Genesis Remembrance Trees have honored more than 7,000 individuals and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services.

The tree lighting ceremony is Monday, November 15, 6:00 p.m., at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, located at 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf. Family and friends will gather for an evening of readings, music and moments of reflection.

Additionally, Genesis Hospice partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited edition ornament as a special way to include memories of loved ones throughout the holiday season. Ornaments are available online or at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Genesis Hospice is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team to assist in managing symptoms, as well as enhancing quality of life. The common goal of all hospice services is to provide the patient and family with comfort.

For more information about honoring the memory of a loved one, click here or call (563) 421-6865.