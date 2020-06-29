Reminder: COVID-19 testing site open in Rock Island County June 29 through July 10

The Rock Island County Health Department announced earlier in the week that a community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site would be coming to Rock Island.

Beginning Monday, June 29, drive-thru and walk-up testing services will be offered to Illinois residents from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the QCCA Expo Center, located at 2621 4th Ave.

Testing will continue to be available to residents through Friday, July 10.

In honor of Independence Day, testing will not be available on Saturday, July 4.

No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-thru sites. Residents must provide photo identification and contact information in order to be tested.

Testing is available at no cost to every individual, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

The health department says, due to the demand for this service, there could be “significant wait times” and ask that residents “please be patient.”

Additional information regarding policies and procedures for Rock Island County’s community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is available here.

For a list of COVID-19 symptoms, visit the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

More information about COVID-19 in the State of Illinois is available here or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline any time at 1-800-889-3931.