With the extreme heat, be sure not to leave children or pets in your car.

With the recent extreme heat wave, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney wants to remind the community not to leave kids and pets in hot cars.

“As our local weather hits record high temperatures, the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office has already seen cases of children and pets left unattended in hot vehicles,” said a Friday release from the State’s Attorney’s Office. “We thank those Good Samaritans who have alerted emergency responders or jumped into action to save others.”

The number of child hot car deaths nationally, in 2021 was 23. So far in 2022, two deaths have been reported, the release said. On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle. Nearly every state has experienced at least one death since 1998.

In both 2018 and 2019, a record number of 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle. Every year, hundreds of pets die in hot parked cars as well. “Our four-legged friends have no voice and can often be overlooked,” the release said.

Cars heat up incredibly fast. If the outside temperature is 90 degrees, in just 10 minutes’ time the temperature inside your vehicle can rise to almost 150°. Cracking the windows down makes no

difference since pets and kids are still at risk for heat exhaustion, organ failure, or even death.

These are sobering numbers and these deaths are not only heartbreaking, they are criminal in nature, the release said. This is a 100% preventable tragedy. “Please be responsible and love them, don’t leave them,” the release said.

The data provided here are made available by Jan Null, Department of Meteorology and Climate Science, San Jose State University. Null, a certified consulting meteorologist, has been tracking U.S. child vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1998. His research indicates that in more than half of these fatalities, the child was forgotten in the vehicle by a parent or caregiver.