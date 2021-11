A reminder that people looking to cross the Mississippi River this week will not have full access to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Government Bridge for six hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bridge will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and close again between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During this closure, crews will repair a damaged traffic gate.

Traffic should resume as normal after these hours.