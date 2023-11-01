November 5 marks the end of daylight saving time, and the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois reminds you to test your smoke detectors as you turn your clocks back.

Most smoke alarms come with a test feature that allows you to check to see if everything is working properly, and this is a good time to change the batteries in detectors if they need to be swapped. The Red Cross also recommends having an escape plan in case of a fire.

If you cannot afford a smoke detector or can’t install one, contact the American Red Cross for assistance.

