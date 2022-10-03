The Rock Island Federal Building (under construction downtown) has officially reached a major project milestone – completion of the design phase.
Shive-Hattery, the designer of record, has completed the final design documents and the officially project rendering was revealed recently at a private event. Steel erection for the new federal building kicked off in September and work is progressing steadily, according to the project website.
Davenport-based Russell Construction is erecting the steel frames for the three-story, 53,356-square-foot federal facility being built at 320 18th St., Rock Island. The new building — expected to open in late summer 2023 — will house several government tenants, including the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois.
Be sure to check out the renderings and a virtual fly-over of the site below that was created by Russell’s in-house Virtual Design & Construction team.