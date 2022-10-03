The Rock Island Federal Building (under construction downtown) has officially reached a major project milestone – completion of the design phase.

A rendering of the new three-story federal building, at 320 18th St., Rock Island, to open in late summer 2023 across from the former Rock Island Argus building (right).

Shive-Hattery, the designer of record, has completed the final design documents and the officially project rendering was revealed recently at a private event. Steel erection for the new federal building kicked off in September and work is progressing steadily, according to the project website.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms (center left) joined other officials last week for a private unveiling of the new building’s design .

Davenport-based Russell Construction is erecting the steel frames for the three-story, 53,356-square-foot federal facility being built at 320 18th St., Rock Island. The new building — expected to open in late summer 2023 — will house several government tenants, including the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois.

A view looking north of the new federal building that is under construction in downtown Rock Island.

Be sure to check out the renderings and a virtual fly-over of the site below that was created by Russell’s in-house Virtual Design & Construction team.