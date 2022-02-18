The Moline City Council has given Renew Moline the endorsement to move ahead in planning for a

Skatepark & Pump Track downtown Moline in partnership with Moline Parks and Recreation.

The identified location is currently between 4th and 5th Avenues and 20th and 22nd Street, partially under the new I-74 Bridge, according to a Friday release from Renew Moline. “We now need our community of skaters and bikers to help us identify the specific features that should be considered for the design of the Skatepark and Pump Track,” the release said.

After collecting community input via the online survey, Renew Moline and the city will use these ideas and suggestions to help shape the design and size and budget and ultimately help the city contract with a Skatepark and Pump Track company to bring these ideas to life.

The existing downtown Moline skatepark site between 4th and 5th avenues, east of 20th Street by the new 74 bridge (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Renew Moline encourages the community to “think big” for specific features they would like included in the park as it relates to skateboarding and biking. There are no cost estimates or renderings yet for the new park.

The survey is open to anyone in the region to take part HERE.

The survey opens today, Feb. 18, and will be available through Friday, March 4, 2022. Once the survey closes, Renew Moline will gather responses and share with the Moline Parks and Recreation Department as well as the Moline City Council, with an anticipated deadline of early spring.