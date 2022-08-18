A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline.

The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.

The purpose of the event is to create collaboration between landlords and housing providers to address the gap in affordable housing in the Quad Cities, a news release says. These agencies focus on partnerships with property managers who want to help support some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Biaggi’s will cater a free lunch for attendees. Reservations are required at r.mcneal@humilityhomes.org by Aug. 24.

Agencies will include Humility Homes & Services, The Salvation Army, Family Resources, Open Door Crisis Assistance and the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, email r.mcneal@humilityhomes.org.