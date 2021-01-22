Renters and landlords working together to get through pandemic

Paying the rent has been especially challenging for people during the pandemic.

That’s why President Biden extended the eviction moratorium through March in one of his 17 executive orders Wednesday.

Around 14-million Americans are behind on their rent during the crisis.

Census Bureau data shows 42-percent of renters in Illinois and 48-percent in Iowa are facing eviction.

Not everyone is qualified to avoid that fate though.

A renter has to meet specific criteria showing they have a loss of income or they’ve been denied rental housing assistance.

Local 4 spoke to local property owners about how renters and landlords can work together to get through it.