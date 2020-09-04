Reopening of Figge Cafe to feature food from local chef and People’s Choice winner

A cafe inside the Figge Art Museum in Davenport is reopening to the public for the first time since they closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re welcoming back the Quad Cities community by featuring a highly acclaimed local chef.

Beginning 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Figge Cafe will showcase the culinary skills of Chef Jason Stewart, also known as “Chef Stu,” from Zeke’s Island Cafe.

Chef Stu is a classically trained chef who has a passion for creating food from different cultures around the world.

He is also the 2020 People’s Choice winner from the Figge’s annual Cajun-Cook-Off event at Rhythm City Casino.

“Chef Stu’s energy, talent and creativity will be an excellent addition to the Figge Cafe,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave. “We look forward to the public having the opportunity to sample his delicious creations and be part of an exceptional culinary experience.”

The cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Seating will be socially distanced, and precautions will be in place to make sure the dining experience is safe and comfortable for all patrons.

The new Figge Cafe menu will feature the following items from around the world:

Hawaiian pulled pork sliders

Cubano sandwich

Jamaican jerk chicken

Cantina tacos

Shrimp po boy

Ropa Vieja (a Cuban-style pot roast)

Garden salads with choice of meat

Sweet treats, including a crispy peanut butter banana egg roll

Much more

“It is such an honor to join the Figge in connecting people to new experiences,” said Chef Stu. “I am so excited to get a chance to offer features and flavors from all over the world.”

A portion of every Figge Cafe purchase directly supports the Figge’s mission of bringing art and people together. Figge members receive a 10% discount in the cafe. Not a member? Join today by visiting the Figge Art Museum website.